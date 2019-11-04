Shehbaz Sharif chairs PML-N meeting

A meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-N was held at Model Town on Monday with its President Mian Shehbaz Sharif in the chair

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-N was held at Model Town on Monday with its President Mian Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Matters pertaining to Azadi March and overall situation in the country came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to the media, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that his party supported the Azadi March, adding that future course of action would be adopted after the consensus with other political parties.

To a question, he said the PML-N was a democratic party and supported the protest and sit-in in the country.

Maryam Aurangzeb, Khawaja Asif, Parvez Malik, Rana Tanvir, Abdul Qadar Baloch, Engineer Amir Muqam, Atta Ullah Tarrar and other senior PML-N leader attended the meeting.