Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara Decide To All Factions Of Muslim League

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:14 PM

Shehbaz Sharif, Pir Pagara decide to all factions of Muslim League    

Shehbaz Sharif who is on three-day visit to Karachi has called on Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pagara and expressed condolences on death of his mother.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2021) President Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif and Pir Pagara decided to unite the Muslim League factions in a meeting here on Saturday.

Both leaders discussed politics and expressed agreement over uniting the factions of Muslim League.

Shehbaz Sharif who is on three-day visit of Karachi called on Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pagara at his Kingri House residence and extended condolences over the death of his mother and his wife.

During their meeting, Pir Pagara said, “I have told the PTI that the people won’t elect if it failed to perform,”.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the family of Pir Pagara had memorable role for Pakistan and they pay tribute to the sacrifices and services offered by the Pagara family and Hurs for Pakistan’s movement,”.

“Pir Pagara and Nawaz Sharif have amicable relations and both want a united Muslim League,” said Shehbaz..

Shehbaz Sharif also said, “I have invited Pir Pagara to Lahore and he has accepted my invitation,” he said.

He further said, “I have paid visit here today to offer Fateha for the mother of Pir Sahib. I was invited to meal which I have readily accepted,”.

