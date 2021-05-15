Shehryar Afridi meets MPA Zia Ullah Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) ::MNA and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Sheharyar Afridi has paid a visit to the residence of MPA and Chairman DDAC Zia Ullah Bangash in connection with Eid greetings.

Both Shahryar Afridi and MPA Zia Ullah Bangash during the meeting have exchanged Eid greetings besides discussing matters related to political situation and the ongoing developmental work in district Kohat.

Zia Ullah Bangash informed Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi about the pace of work on various developmental projects. He said with the completion of these projects, it would help in bringing bar the living standard of the people of Kohat with other developed areas.

Shehryar Afridi assured MPA Zia Ullah Bangash that more such steps would be taken in order to overcome the problems being faced by the people in different sectors.

He said that the government has given top priorities to the healthcare and education facilities to the people, irrespective of any political affiliation.

He said the government of PTI believes in services to the people rather than political scoring and that is why practical steps have been taken by initiating mega projects for the welfare of the people of Kohat.