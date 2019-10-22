UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rasheed Will Not Sleep If Told Who Is Contact With JUI-F Chief: Hamid Mir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:06 PM

Sheikh Rasheed will not sleep if told who is contact with JUI-F Chief: Hamid Mir

A retired army officer says that Maulana was asked to delay his march till Nov 01 and was assured "resignation".

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad would forget to sleep if he was told that who was in contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a tv anchor said.

Hosting his program, famous journalist Hamid Mir said that Sheikh Rasheed would be worried if he was told about who was in contact with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

Sheikh Rasheed many times have said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman would not hold the protest and sometimes said that Maulana Fazl ur Rehman was briefed by those who are considered important.

"If Shiekh Rasheed is told that who was holding talks with JUI-F Chief and who was in his contacts he would forget to sleep," said Hamid Mir.

Col Retired Waseem also tweeted on the claim of Hamid Mir saying that "Fazl ur Rehman was barred from entering into Islamabad and was told that if he delayed his march till Nov the resignation would finally come out,". He said Maulana was told that if resignation did not come then he may come to Islamabad on Nov 02. All the institutions would remain impatial, he added.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F has fixed Oct 31 for Azadi March and the preparation for it are going very high.

