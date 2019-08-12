UrduPoint.com
Sheikh Rashid Seeks International Community's Role In Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 02:20 PM

Sheikh Rashid seeks International Community's role in resolution of Kashmir dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday sought International Community's role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

The Minister talking to journalists after offering Eid ul Azha prayer held at Liaquat Bagh said that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral, and political support for the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

India, he said, had engaged in illegal measures to change the special status of Kashmir and that move would have serious repercussions on the regional peace and stability.

"Indian aggression can never suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir and current wave of inhuman brutalities of Indian forces has exposed the real face of India before the international community" he remarked .

The Minister said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste.

and soon Kashmir would be liberated from the clutches of Indian forces.

