UrduPoint.com

Sherry Condemns Baton Charge On Aurat March Protesters

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Sherry condemns baton charge on Aurat March protesters

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday condemned the baton charge by the police on the Aurat Azadi March protesters.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister said the participants of the Aurat March were rightly disappointed and annoyed as the Islamabad police had no justification for baton charge on a small peaceful procession.

Senator Sherry Rehman added that the stick-carrying women needed to be pushed back and not the progressive women. The Minister strongly condemned the alleged police violence against the participants of the March and demanded an investigation into the incident.

"There is no excuse for this violence on International Women's Day. This is not the attitude we have fought for and will not tolerate. The incident has been brought into the notice of Interior Minister," Sherry Rehman said.

