Sherry praise Saudi hospitality, sees defense ties as key to long-term results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) PPP Senator & former Ambassador Sherry Rehman on Thursday, applauded Saudi Arabia’s generous hospitality towards Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, describing the new defense arrangements as a decisive move that will further solidify the two-nation relationship.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Sherry Rehman also discussed the newly established defense arrangements, calling them crucial for long-term strategic benefits. She noted that the agreements not only enhance Pakistan’s defense capabilities but also signal Saudi Arabia’s trust in Pakistan’s growing strength on the global stage.

She added by emphasizing that the defense cooperation marks a strong vote of confidence in Pakistan’s strategic potential, with far-reaching implications for regional stability.

She further expressed that it is an honor for Pakistan to defend its Islamic identity and protect the interests of Islamic countries.

Rehman highlighted that Pakistan remains committed to standing firm in its role as a defender of the Islamic world and its values.

She also praised the Saudi government for its unwavering support and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, highlighting the key role Saudi Arabia plays in promoting regional stability and cooperation.

Responding to a query, he strongly criticized Israel and India for following the same ideology of lawlessness, rampant human rights violations, and blatant disregard for international law.

He condemned their continuous violations of UN resolutions, calling their actions a direct challenge to global peace and justice, adding that both nations persist in undermining human dignity and international norms through their aggressive policies and unlawful practices.

She emphasized the need for national unity to address the country’s challenges.