Wani Bereaved Over The Demise Of Prof. Bhat
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of veteran Kashmiri intellectual and former chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, who breathed his last on Wednesday evening at his residence in north Kashmir’s Sopore.
In his condolence message, Mr. Wani extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul eternal peace.
Recalling his long association with Professor Bhat, Wani paid rich tributes to the deceased leader, describing him as a man of rare wit and wisdom who served the Kashmir cause wholeheartedly with unwavering dedication and commitment.
He noted that Professor Bhat was not only a thinker, a captivating orator, and a prolific writer, but also a man of letters whose intellectual depth left a lasting imprint on the collective memory of Kashmiris.
Beyond politics, he added, Professor Bhat distinguished himself as a sharp and astute negotiator—a trait that spoke volumes about his multidimensional personality.
“In his death, Kashmir has lost not only a leader but a true statesman whose rare foresight enabled him to look beyond the horizon,” Wani said, adding that the deceased would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir’s history owing to his peerless contribution and indomitable role in the ongoing freedom struggle.
Pertinently, Professor Bhat was terminated from service under a majoritarian diktat which, according to his own words, was based merely on assumptions that he constituted a threat to the Indian state.
Prof. Bhat, a man of high calibre, devoted several decades of his life to Kashmir’s politics. As one of the co-founders of the Muslim United Front (MUF) in 1986, he played a pivotal role in shaping the political discourse of the time.
He later served as chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC)—a broad coalition of political, religious, and social organizations formed in 1993—and also led the Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir (MCJK), which was eventually banned by the Government of India under the UAPA.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact
AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO
UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..
AD Ports Group awards contract for two shallow-draft container vessels for Caspi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wani bereaved over the demise of Prof. Bhat38 seconds ago
-
PM "deeply touched" by warm welcome during Saudi Arabia visit11 minutes ago
-
From antiquity to innovation: Dir’s journey from Gandhara roots to a modern tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker applauds Pak–Saudi defense agreement21 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leaders slam deliberate shutdown of highway impacting apple transport2 hours ago
-
Lahore Board announces Inter Part-II position holders10 hours ago
-
PM given warm welcome by Saudi Crown Prince at Al-Yamamah Palace10 hours ago
-
President Zardari, Acting President Gilani grieved over death of Kashmiri leader Bhat11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, IAEA step up partnership for peaceful nuclear applications11 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways saves billions through energy reforms11 hours ago
-
Sindh Ministers hold talks with Chinese Yutong Bus Company in Shanghai11 hours ago
-
Warm Saudi reception for PM highlights deep Pak-Saudi ties, says NA Speaker11 hours ago