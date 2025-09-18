Locally-produced handicrafts' TEVTA-sponsored display center inaugurated in Mirpur, AJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 18th Sep, 2025) Chairman, State-run Technical education Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Khawaja Naeem Bismil has inaugurated a grand display center of locally-manufactured products under the auspices of the authority in collaboration with the private sector under private-public partnership venture, it was officially said.

Besides TEVTA officials, Chairman IMC Committee, Faisal Manzoor, Principal Engineer Waqas Aziz, the traders' representative Raja Khalid Mahmood Khan, and notables were present on this occasion.

Chairman TEVTA Khawaja Muhammad Naeem Bismil made a detailed visit to the display center and inspected the handicrafts, products and other manufactured items manufactured under the auspices of TEVTA.

He appreciated the quality of all the handicrafts and other products placed in the display center and the performance of all the officers and staff of the institution.

Bismil said that such display centers in various parts of AJK would promote home-made handicrafts and the demand for manufactured products also increase, which would improve the economic condition of the people.

The TEVTA chairman further said that since the demand for locally manufactured items stood very high, it was imperative to maintain the quality of the local products to attract demand of the locally produced goods not only in local market but also abroad.

APP/ahr