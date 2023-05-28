UrduPoint.com

Sherry Rehman Pays Tribute To Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto On Youm-e-Takbeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Sherry Rehman pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on Youm-e-Takbeer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer for making the country's defence impregnable.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister felicitated the entire nation on Youm-e-Takbeer.

She said Youm-e-Takbeer was one of the most important days in the history of Pakistan, which was celebrated to commemorate the successful nuclear tests of 28th May 1998.

On this day, Pakistan demonstrated its nuclear capability and proved its position as a nuclear power in the region, she added.

The Minister paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan's nuclear program. He founded and promoted the nuclear program during his regime, she added.

He embarked on a journey to acquire and master nuclear technology despite numerous challenges and international pressure, Sherry Rehman said.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid the foundation of missile technology and carried forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, She added.

"Our leaders made the national defence impregnable to ensure the security and sovereignty of Pakistan. His commitment, leadership and vision are unforgettable. Pakistan Zindabad," Sherry Rehman said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Sherry Rehman Nuclear May Sunday

Recent Stories

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

FIA President meets with President of FIFA

33 minutes ago
 246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

5 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

6 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

6 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.