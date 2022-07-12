Shia Ismaili Muslims celebrate the 65th Imamat Day of His Highness the Aga Khan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Shia Ismaili Muslims have celebrated the 65th Imamat Day of of their spiritual leader His Highness the Aga Khan Addressing the Imamat Day event in Gulmit, Gojal Valley - Hunza, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani paid rich tributes to the services of His Highness for Pakistan.

Imamat Day events are held every year on July 11 in Ghizer, Gilgit and Hunza, three of the district in GB with sizeable numbers of Ismailis.

"Imamat Day" commemorates the day in 1957 when His Highness the Aga Khan IV became the spirtiual leader (Imam) of the Ismaili Muslims.