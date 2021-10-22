UrduPoint.com

Shibli Approves Exemption Of Marking Fee For Small And Medium Enterprises

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:57 PM

Shibli approves exemption of marking Fee for small and Medium Enterprises

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Friday approved exemption of marking Fee for small and Medium Enterprises of Business Turnover up to 50 million rupees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Friday approved exemption of marking Fee for small and Medium Enterprises of Business Turnover up to 50 million rupees.

In accordance with the vision and directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministry of Science and Technology is keen to take all steps in facilitating Small and Medium Enterprises and ease of doing business.

During the 23rd Meeting of board of Directors of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) held here, it was approved that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) of Business Turnover up to 50 million rupees will be exempted from levy of Marking Fee and it was also decided to facilitate with reduction in the Marking Fee of more than 1500 industries (Manufactures of Compulsory products) registered with Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority to give them relief due to Market inflation in business to support the local industry.

The PSQCA marking Fees was previously revised in the year of 2008 at the rate of 0.05% ex-factory price for food items and 0.1% ex-factory price of Non Food products.

The industry was dissatisfied with that decision and requested to revise the marking Fees on flat rate basis. The decision of Present government has resolved the long pending demand of the industry.

The proposal thus, facilitates the Micro, Small, Medium and large enterprises of Food as well Non Food producing enterprises through fixed and flat rates calculated on the basis of present fees being charged.

It will also encourage new businesses to register and come under the ambit of licensing and certification regime.

Moreover, it will help in increasing the size of formal economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Business Price Market All From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Experts concerned at Zinc deficiency in 50m Pakist ..

Experts concerned at Zinc deficiency in 50m Pakistanis

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Cloth Merchant Association elects new bod ..

Pakistan Cloth Merchant Association elects new body

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers 631 kg drugs from Oil Tanker

ANF recovers 631 kg drugs from Oil Tanker

1 minute ago
 Stocks mostly advance as Evergrande fears recede

Stocks mostly advance as Evergrande fears recede

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court disposes of plea in Noor Muka ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of plea in Noor Mukadam case

6 minutes ago
 Rs.5.5bln package to introduce reforms in jails: C ..

Rs.5.5bln package to introduce reforms in jails: Chief Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.