ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz Friday rejected the objections, raised by the opposition members on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders, were giving wrong figures about the cost of EVMs.

Election Commission of Pakistan did not need one million EVMs for next general elections, he said adding the cost of each machine was nearly 65,000 to 70,000.

The opposition parties were misguiding the public over EVMs to avoid free, fair and transparent elections in 2023, he added.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was committed to conduct error-free elections.

He said EVMs was the only way forward to get rid of the rigging allegations, leveled by political parties in the past elections.

He invited the opposition to come ahead and present genuine reservations.

The minister assured that a technical team would remove all their reservations regarding EVMs.

Replying to a question, he said, we needed only 400,000 EVMs including the backup system during the polling.

To another question, he said opposition did not attend the demonstration given by the technical team about the usage of EVMs.

The opposition parties were making undue rumpus due to their less knowledge about EVMs, he added.