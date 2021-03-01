UrduPoint.com
Shibli Faraz Terms SC Verdict Historic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:11 PM

Shibli Faraz terms SC verdict historic

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday termed the apex court ruling historic about the upcoming Senate elections as it had vindicated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding transparency in the elections

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan should use technology to get rid of corruption from the electoral process for transparency.

The minister said the opposition parties had also signed 'charter of democracy' in which open balloting was also its part but they were trying to use money for horse trading in the Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he expressed the hope that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh would win the election with thumping majority as he was the honest, respectable and credible person.

Shibli said it was astonishing that the opposition was considering the court judgment victory of its stance.

