Shibli Fraz Envisaging Plan To Donate Salary For Helping Poor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:07 PM

Shibli Fraz envisaging plan to donate salary for helping poor

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Thursday said that the members of the Upper House were contemplating a plan to donate salary for helping poor segment of society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Thursday said that the members of the Upper House were contemplating a plan to donate salary for helping poor segment of society.

Talking to a ptv programe, he said the decision to implement the plan of contributing salary would be taken shortly so that the poor in different parts of the country could be normalized in an appropriate manner.

Expressing satisfaction over the initiatives of the government regarding combating Coronavirus, he said that all the representatives of the provincial and the Central governments had developed a consensus for defeating the virus with utmost care.

He said in case of the option of complete lock down, the Federal and provincial governments would ensure the basic amenities of life at the doorsteps of unprivileged segment of society.

Leader of the House further stated that local administration operating in the provinces had taken measures for preventing people from social gathering or organizing public meetings.

The Senator was of the view that social distance, avoidance of unnecessary movement, and other health related precautionary measures could help remove the deadly virus spreading gradually in other parts of the country.

He said that it was also the liability of the general public to adopt safety measures and follow the instruction given by government through media and other resources.

