KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that half the traffic problems of the city would be addressed by shifting the heavy traffic to Lyari Expressway.

"Reducing traffic pressure on major roads and arteries is a top priority of the provincial and city administrations. Improving infrastructure of the city will maintain traffic flow. Efforts will be made to provide 1,000 acres of land near the Northern Bypass for truck stands," he said views while talking to a delegation of Karachi Goods Carrier Association at his office here, according to a statement.

The delegation, headed by President of Karachi Goods Carrier Association Noor Khan Niazi, called on Murtaza Wahab and discussed other transport issues, including the Mauripur Truck Stand.

General Secretary of the association Ghulam Mohammad Afridi and relevant officers of KMC were also present on the occasion.

Murtaza said that he agreed in principle with transferring heavy traffic from other roads of the city to Lyari Expressway as this move was in the wider interest of the city.

"We have to improve the traffic system according to the changes coming with the passage of time so that the existing road network can be used as per the need. Under this objective, the city and provincial government have taken several measures to facilitate the citizens," he added.

Murtaza said that in 2016 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had released a fund of Rs 320 million for the improvement of Mauripur truck stand. He said that two fire tenders would also be provided for the truck stand.

The delegation head, while giving a briefing to the Administrator Karachi, said that more than 12,000 trucks departed from Karachi on a daily basis to deliver goods to different cities of the country.

He said that transportation of goods from Karachi Port Trust Site and all other industrial areas was done by the same trucks. Transporting goods inside and outside the city could be done in a better way by providing facilities at the truck stand. Karachi Goods Carrier Association would provide all possible support in that regard, he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that the problems of the city were being resolved with the cooperation and consultation of all stakeholders. He said that every effort was being made to utilize the available resources, adding that transport was the main sector that employed millions of people.

Murtuza said, "The city belonged to all of us and we have to develop it together. I shall welcome all kinds of suggestions," he added.