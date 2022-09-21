UrduPoint.com

Shining & Green Lahore 2nd Phase Begins

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022

Shining & Green Lahore 2nd phase begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan on Wednesday visited railway station to Sadr roundabout in connection with 'Shining and Green Lahore campaign'.

The commissioner held a briefing with the officers of PHA, WASA, MCL, LWMC about 'Shining and Green Lahore campaign' on railway station Garhi Shahu to Sadar roundabout.

On the occasion, he launched the second phase of the campaign.

DC Lahore, DG PHA, ADG PHA, COMCL, Chief Engineer LDA, Deputy CEO WMC were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner also planted saplings in the railway station park and inspected the cleanliness of park.

Briefing the media, Amir Jan said that all the departments concerned would complete the cleaning work, adding that along with the main road, work was also being done on the secondary roads. The government machinery was busy making the entire area clean and and green, he added.

He said that greenbelts were being restored and streetlights were being fixed.

Under the Shining and Green campaign, plantation, cleaning, removal of hanging wires, road marking, and restoration of pedestrian bridges, sewage and waste problems were being resolved, he said.

The Commissioner said that work had started at 5.00 a.m. in the morning.

In today's campaign, he said that 200 Baaghbaan of PHA Lahore and large cleaning squad of LWMC were busy on roads.

On the occasion, DG PHA Zeeshan Javed while giving a briefing to the media said that PHA had made the Shining Lahore campaign a success. Horticulture, plantation work had been started in all greenbelts, parks and other public places across the city, he added.

Simultaneously, the work was being completed in the areas in collaboration withall the institutions.

The PHA would use all resources to make Lahore clean and green in true sense.

