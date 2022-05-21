UrduPoint.com

Shireen Mazari Arrested In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2022 | 05:09 PM

Shireen Mazari arrested in Islamabad

Anti-corruption Establishment has arrested Mazari over a piece of land in Ranjanpur district.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 21st, 2022) Former Federal minister and senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested by Punjab’s anti-corruption officials on Saturday.

The police sources claimed that she has been arrested for her role in grabbing a piece of land in district Rajanpur.

While talking to the reporters, Zainab Mazari-Hazir confirmed the development, saying that some police officers beat her mother and took her away.

She said she would not spare anyone if anything happened to her mother.

Zainab said her mother was arrested without any prior notice to the family and she was told that her mother was arrested by the anti-corruption wing.

She called the arrest of her mother as kidnapping and vowed to follow the government authorities if anything happened to her mother.

The different footages showed that Mazari was dragged out of her car as she resisted arrest in Islamabad.

According to the reports, Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur filed a complaint with Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab after which a case was registered against Mazari and she was arrested.

