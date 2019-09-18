UrduPoint.com
Shireen Mazari Condemns Kasur Incident

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:41 PM

Shireen Mazari condemns Kasur incident

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday strongly condemned the abduction, abuse and murder of three children in Kasur district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Wednesday strongly condemned the abduction, abuse and murder of three children in Kasur district.

In a Tweet, the Minister said: "We need to educate and teach our children how to protect themselves.

I was really shocked to see continuing stories of child abuse surfacing in Kasur."She appreciated the role of singer Shahzad Roy to support the Ministry of Human Rights as an Ambassador against child abuse.

