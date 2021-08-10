SH&MED issues alert advisory to hospitals during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&MED) has issued alert advisory to all teaching hospitals and medical colleges/universities during the month of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&MED) has issued alert advisory to all teaching hospitals and medical colleges/universities during the month of Muharram.

The directions were issued by SH&MED Secretary Muhammad Aamir Jan while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday. Additional Secretaries Dr Salman Shahid and Amir Ghazi and others were present in the meeting.

The secretary health asked heads of medical institutions to prepare contingency plan for hospitals in a bid to provide prompt health care during Muharram and submit a report to the department.

He directed them to ensure duty roaster for all medical staff and availability of medicines, anti-snake venom and surgical and non-surgical disposable in the hospitals in order to combat any eventuality during this month.

Secretary Health asked to arrange beds and Operation Theater, generators, ultrasound, CT scan and MRI complete functional, besides keeping oxygen cylinders and ventilators in order.

Muhammad Aamir Jan directed to ensure ambulances functional and have close coordination with 1122 Rescue, security staff be kept alert, blood bags in large number and specialist doctors be asked to be available in ICU, HDU and corona wards at all cost.

The health department has issued a notification in this regard.