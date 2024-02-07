Shooting claims life of women in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A women was shot and dead at Ahsanabad Area of Karachi on Tuesday night, according to police.

Some unidentified persons fired bullets at the victims' head identified as Ramsha, a resident of Lyari.

Law enforcement officials promptly responded to the scene, and started investigation after recovering the deceased woman's mobile phone and personal belongings, a private news channel reported.