Shooting Claims Life Of Women In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Shooting claims life of women in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A women was shot and dead at Ahsanabad Area of Karachi on Tuesday night, according to police.

Some unidentified persons fired bullets at the victims' head identified as Ramsha, a resident of Lyari.

Law enforcement officials promptly responded to the scene, and started investigation after recovering the deceased woman's mobile phone and personal belongings, a private news channel reported.

