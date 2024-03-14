Open Menu

Shopkeepers At South Waziristan Lower Warned Against Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) South Waziristan Lower administration is taking concrete measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring availability of essential edible items at affordable prices.

As part of efforts, Assistant Commissioner Wana Faisal Ismail along with staff of the food department on Thursday visited Wana bazaar to inspect the quality and prices of various edible items.

The AC-led inspection team conducted a thorough assessment of prices in different shops and addressed concerns about overpricing besides taking action against profiteers.

They also inspected warehouses of bakeries and took action against some owners of those outlets for failing to ensure cleanliness

He directed the shopkeepers to ensure adherence to government-notified price lists and added that no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands by fleecing consumers.

APP/slm

