Shopping Centers At Tariq Road Sealed For Violating SOPs

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

Shopping centers at Tariq Road sealed for violating SOPs

The City Administration on Thursday continued action against shopping centers, markets and shops at Tariq Road for violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain advancement of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The City Administration on Thursday continued action against shopping centers, markets and shops at Tariq Road for violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain advancement of coronavirus.

The sealed shopping centers, shops and markets were violating SOPs and social distancing was not being maintained among the buyers also, said a handout issued from the Commissioner Karachi office.

The sealed businesses include Ideas Gul Ahmed, Salman Fashion Shop, Qureshi Garments, kids and Kids, Sarkab Cloths, Uzma Shopping Center, Rafi Shopping Center, PMC Shopping Center, Razzaq Kundan, Motiwala Arcade, Shadman Center and Al Margin Shoes.

All the sealed were at Tariq Road.

It merits to be mentioned that the City administration had sealed number of businesses in Saddar and Garden area the other day for violation of SOPs by traders.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has said that the traders were allowed to open their shops with implementation of SOPs. The traders had assured to follow the SOPs.

He warned those shops, markets which continue violating SOPs will be sealed and violation of SOPs cannot be ignored.

