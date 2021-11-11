SHOs reshuffled in 5 police stations

City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan Thursday reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in five police stations of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Dr Abid Khan Thursday reshuffled Station House Officers (SHOs) in five police stations of Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said that Sub Inspector (SI) Khalid Kalyar SHO Kotwali was transferred and appointed as SHO Gulberg police station while SI Mazhar Irfan SHO Gulberg was appointed as SHO Jhang Bazaar police station.

Similarly, SI Aftab Waseem was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO People's Colony police station whereas SI Waheed Shahid SHO People's Colony was transferred to Police Lines.

Meanwhile, SI Sana Ullah Cheema and SI Sarfraz Olakh were transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHOs Bahlak and Kotwali police stations respectively, spokesman added.