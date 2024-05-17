SHRC Hosts Awareness Session On Sindh Hindu Marriage Act Implementation
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Sindh Human Rights Commission, in collaboration with the Local Government department, organised an awareness session for local government officials in Mithi, Tharparkar.
The session aimed to promote the implementation of the Sindh Hindu Marriage (Amendment) Act, 2018, and empower community leaders.
The board Member of SHRC Sukhdev Hemnani gave a comprehensive briefing on the powers and functions of the Sindh Human Rights Commission and elaborated in detail on the provisions of the Sindh Hindu Marriage Act 2018. He stressed that the legislation should reach all segments of the community to benefit them.
The Vice Chairperson of District Tharparkar Kamla Bai, District Officer of District Council Tharparkar Musharaf Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Asif Ali Khaskheli, DSP City Waqas Durrani, Local Government officials and members of the local Hindu community participated in the program.
Important issues were highlighted during the session while lack of awareness among the general public about the process of marriage registration and inadequate infrastructure of union councils were also identified.
It was informed on the occasion that there were 64 union councils in Tharparkar, each of which faces different challenges in facilitating the registration process.
On this occasion, the Vice Chairperson of District Tharparkar Kamla Bai assured the participants of her commitment to addressing these issues.
Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Asif Ali Khaskheli proposed that the Sindh Hindu Marriage Act should be translated into urdu and Sindhi to make it more accessible to the local population. He also suggested that similar awareness sessions be held at the Union Council level with direct involvement from community members.
The session also underscored the collaborative efforts needed to enhance the implementation of the Sindh Hindus Marriage Act and protect the civil rights of the Hindu community in Sindh.
