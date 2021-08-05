Shutdown & Black Day observed in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, in Pakistan and all over the world observed Black Day (today) on Thursday, to convey a message to India and the international community that they reject New Delhi's illegal actions taken on this day in 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a complete shutdown was observed. While security across IIOJK has been beefed to thwart a march to be conducted towards the Lal Chowk in Srinagar, that is aimed at registering protest against Narendra Modi government's illegal actions of August 05, 2019.

More Indian troops along with the flying squad have deployed at Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre to prevent the march towards Lal Chowk. Random checking of vehicles and frisking of people is being done.

Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas of the city. Patrolling has been intensified at district headquarters and close vigil is being maintained on the movement of people.

Modi-led Modi regime in gross violation of the UN resolutions and international law revoked the special status of IIOJK and put the territory under military siege.

Call for the observance of the Black Day, shutdown and the march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as part of Ashra-e-Muzahamat, 10-Day Resistance calendar.

The day was marked by complete shutdown, civil curfew and blackout between 8:00pm to 8:30pm as part of the beginning of Ashra-e-Muzahamat, 10-Day Resistance, Calendar released by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar. A march towards Lal Chowk is scheduled to be conducted today .

Black flags have been displayed while special prayers will be offered in the evening on each day of the Ashra-e-Muzahamat. Protest rallies are being organised against the widespread killings, custodial disappearances, arbitrary detentions, molestation of women and vandalizing of residential houses by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

During the Ashra-e-Muzahamat, the Kashmiris will pay tribute to Shaheed-e-Azeemat Shaikh Abdul Aziz and other martyrs on their martyrdom anniversary on August 11.

On August 14, the Pakistan's Independence Day, special prayer meetings will be held for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

As per the protest calendar, India's Independence Day on August 15 will be observed as Black Day.