SI Congress Urges Int'l Community To Continue Assistance For Flood Hit People In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Socialist International (SI) in its declaration after the 26th Congress on Climate Change urged the international community to continue providing full support and assistance to Pakistan for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Atta Marri represented Pakistan in the 26th SI Congress on Climate Change held in Madrid, Spain.

In response to the briefing by Pakistani delegate, Shazia Marri, the SI expressed its solidarity with the people of Pakistan who have been severely affected by the recent catastrophic floods as a result of climate change.

The declaration of the Congress stated, "The people of Pakistan, especially the most poverty-stricken people, are facing the effects of climate change, for which the international community should continue to provide full support and assistance to Pakistan".

The declaration emphasized that with regard to global climate change, a justice-based process should be established, under which all nations could provide proportionate assistance in protecting against the effects of climate change.

Earlier during the conference, Shazia Marri said the Congress participants about the recent rains and floods in Pakistan.

She told the Congress delegates that more than 90 districts of Pakistan were affected by the flood while Sindh and Balochistan were the most affected provinces. She said that 33 million people were affected in the flood and 1700 people died while the economy suffered a loss of 40 billion Dollars.

