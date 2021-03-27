UrduPoint.com
SIAL Great Achievement Of Sialkot Businessmen: DC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq said on Saturday that Sialkot International Airport was a great achievement of the local business community and the district administration would continue its full support as per tradition to make this airport more successful

He stated this during a meeting with Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited Mian Naeem Javed here at SIAL. Chief Executive Officer SIAL Amjad Ali Toor, Airport Manager Nisar Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Salman Akbar, Chief Officer District Health Authority Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Chief Officer Tehsil Council Sialkot Ansar Mahmood Sahi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that he was happy to see the facilities provided to the passengers at Sialkot Airport and Inshallah, he would take personal interest in resolving the problems of airport.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited Mian Naeem Javed congratulated Deputy Commissioner on assuming his responsibilities in Sialkot and thanked him for visiting the airport while assuring him of all possible cooperation by the business community of Sialkot.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner visited the International Terminal and inspected the Corona counters and SOPs set up by Sialkot Health Department and Airport Management regarding Corona SOPs and issued necessary instructions regarding Corona SOPs.

