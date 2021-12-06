Sialkot incident: Eight more accused arrested

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that as per directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the investigation has been intensified with help of modern technology to arrest all the accused involved in Sialkot tragedy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday said that as per directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the investigation has been intensified with help of modern technology to arrest all the accused involved in Sialkot tragedy.

In the last 12 hours, Punjab police with the help of CCTV footage and mobile calls data arrested eight more main accused and the total number of arrested people has reached 132.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the arrested suspects include those involved in planning attack on the Sri Lankan manager and those involved in torture and incitement.

The IGP said that Punjab police would arrest all the accused in this tragic incident and bring them to justice.

The accused would be severely sentenced by the courts, he added.

A spokesperson for Punjab police said that the main accused involved in the Sialkot tragedy, Imtiaz alias Billi, has also been arrested, adding that police raided several places to arrest Imtiaz alias Billi but he used to change his location.

However Sialkot police arrested him with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

The accused was arrested from a bus bound for Rawalpindi, he maintained.

The spokesperson said that CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and IG Punjab Rao Sardar Khan were continuously monitoring investigation of the case, while Punjab CM assigned the task of prosecuting the case to the Secretary Prosecution. He said that according to the investigation so far, out of 132 arrested accused, central role of 27 accused has come to light while the process of identifying the arrested people involved in inciting provocation and violence was under way.