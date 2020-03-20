Sialkot University launches coronavirus awareness campaign

The University of Sialkot has launched a coronavirus awareness campaign in the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The University of Sialkot has launched a coronavirus awareness campaign in the city.

Chairman University of Sialkot (USKT) Faisal Manzur, Chief Executive Officer Rehan Younas and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saeedul Hassan Chishti have urged students, teachers and staff to actively participate in the campaign.

They also sensitised people about the hazards of coronavirus and its protective and preventive measures. They asked people to wash their hands with use sanitisers regularly.

They distributed free sanitisers among people, made beggars wash their hands with soap in various parts of the city.