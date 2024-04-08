Open Menu

SIDA Advises Cotton, Rice Farmers To Start Late Sowing Due To Water Shortage

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM

SIDA advises cotton, rice farmers to start late sowing due to water shortage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) has advised the farmers cultivating cotton and rice crops to start the sowing activity late because of prevailing shortage of water in the Indus River.

The spokesman of SIDA Hizbullah Mangrio informed here on Monday that the Indus River System Authority (SIDA) had announced that a 30 percent water shortage would exist in the river till June 10.

"There is a strong concern that the cultivation of rice and cotton crops would be severely affected in Sindh," he underscored.

He quoted Chairman SIDA Qabool Muhammad Khatian as telling the growers to delay the sowing of those 2 crops by a month.

According to him, as soon as the shortfall decreased IRSA would enhance the water discharge in the Indus.

APP/zmb/

