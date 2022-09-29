Sindh Agriculture University experts' advices guava growers to consult for groves production

(@FahadShabbir)

The experts of Sindh Agriculture University have advised the guava growers to consult for protection of groves as the floodwater has become dangerous following increase of mealy bugs in affected areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The experts of Sindh Agriculture University have advised the guava growers to consult for protection of groves as the floodwater has become dangerous following increase of mealy bugs in affected areas.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Monday that the experts advised this while addressing the day-long seminar organized by Department of Entomology, SZAB Agriculture College Dokri on "Future Strategies for mealy bug IPM in Guava orchards after rain and flood situation in Sindh".

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr Sultan Maitlo, Principal SZAB Agricultural College Dokri said after the rains in Sindh, the agriculture was facing a lot of problems as various pests have also appeared besides attack of mealy bug at various orchards, including guava.

He said that SAU and its constituted colleges including SZAB Agriculture College were aware of these problems and experts were continuing their research to deal with them.

Prof. Dr Shah Nawaz Khuhro, Chairman Department of Entomology said that under the directives of the Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri this seminar had been organized to assess the possible damage caused by the rains, especially to the guava groves.

He informed that guava orchards were being attacked by the notorious mealy bug insect, adding that in current situation mealy bug and floodwater were harmful for the guava orchards.

Saeed Ahmed Tunio, Deputy Director, Agriculture Extension Larkana said that mealy bug had caused more damage to the guava orchards in Larkana, adding that the seminar was beneficial for the farmers for the control of mealy bugs to get more yield. It was our responsibility to transfer the technology to the growers, he said.

Among others, Dr Ghulam Sarwar Solangi, Dr M. Haroon Hullio, Dr Shahjahan Rajput, Asad Solangi and Shabana Naz Mazari also addressed the seminar.

Later, Dr Shahnawaz Khuhro also presented the recommendations for the better management of guava orchard. A large number of professors, Agriculture Extension Officers, growers and students participated in the seminar.