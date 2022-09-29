UrduPoint.com

Sindh Agriculture University Experts' Advices Guava Growers To Consult For Groves Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Sindh Agriculture University experts' advices guava growers to consult for groves production

The experts of Sindh Agriculture University have advised the guava growers to consult for protection of groves as the floodwater has become dangerous following increase of mealy bugs in affected areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The experts of Sindh Agriculture University have advised the guava growers to consult for protection of groves as the floodwater has become dangerous following increase of mealy bugs in affected areas.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Monday that the experts advised this while addressing the day-long seminar organized by Department of Entomology, SZAB Agriculture College Dokri on "Future Strategies for mealy bug IPM in Guava orchards after rain and flood situation in Sindh".

Addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr Sultan Maitlo, Principal SZAB Agricultural College Dokri said after the rains in Sindh, the agriculture was facing a lot of problems as various pests have also appeared besides attack of mealy bug at various orchards, including guava.

He said that SAU and its constituted colleges including SZAB Agriculture College were aware of these problems and experts were continuing their research to deal with them.

Prof. Dr Shah Nawaz Khuhro, Chairman Department of Entomology said that under the directives of the Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam Dr Fateh Marri this seminar had been organized to assess the possible damage caused by the rains, especially to the guava groves.

He informed that guava orchards were being attacked by the notorious mealy bug insect, adding that in current situation mealy bug and floodwater were harmful for the guava orchards.

Saeed Ahmed Tunio, Deputy Director, Agriculture Extension Larkana said that mealy bug had caused more damage to the guava orchards in Larkana, adding that the seminar was beneficial for the farmers for the control of mealy bugs to get more yield. It was our responsibility to transfer the technology to the growers, he said.

Among others, Dr Ghulam Sarwar Solangi, Dr M. Haroon Hullio, Dr Shahjahan Rajput, Asad Solangi and Shabana Naz Mazari also addressed the seminar.

Later, Dr Shahnawaz Khuhro also presented the recommendations for the better management of guava orchard. A large number of professors, Agriculture Extension Officers, growers and students participated in the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Technology Flood Agriculture Larkana Dokri Tando Jam Rains

Recent Stories

KP Govt approves implementation of 3 ITZ projects

KP Govt approves implementation of 3 ITZ projects

3 minutes ago
 Jam Kamal calls on Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus ..

Jam Kamal calls on Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

3 minutes ago
 Secretary for continuing dengue surveillance activ ..

Secretary for continuing dengue surveillance activities

3 minutes ago
 German Delegation to Visit Taiwan on Sunday for 1s ..

German Delegation to Visit Taiwan on Sunday for 1st Time Since Pandemic - Taiwan ..

3 minutes ago
 7th Thal Jeep Rally to be made best recreational e ..

7th Thal Jeep Rally to be made best recreational event: ADCR

3 minutes ago
 Admissions continue in Sindh University in differe ..

Admissions continue in Sindh University in different degree programmes for acade ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.