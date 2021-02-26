Sindh Assembly session adjourned till Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Assembly session was adjourned till March1 (Monday) after heated exchange of words between members of opposition and treasurer benches on Friday.

The session marred the disorder after a spat erupted between members of the Pakistan-e-Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), with lawmakers from both parties getting involved in a heated exchange and using abusive language for each other.

PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman requested the speaker to recite a prayer for a two-year-old girl who died due the non-availability of the anti-rabies vaccine in Jamshoro, a constituency falling under the chief minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Upon which PPP's Mukesh Kumar Chawla stated, "You should also stop supplying contaminated food".

The lawmakers from both parties got involved in a heated exchange and which created uproar in the house. Other members and speaker intervened and controlled the situation.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani said that childish behavior of honorable members was regretful.

Sindh Minister for Information Technology responding to the queries of members said that Sindh was the first province to hold virtual sessions of the House. He said Sindh government did not gave jobs due to ban imposed on recruitments.

The calling attention notices regarding question and answers about education department were deferred due to absence of the education minister.

In response to a call attention notice submitted by PTI MPA Sidra Imran regarding development in Karachi, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that 19 mega schemes of Sindh government were about to complete and work on 23 more would start soon.

Later, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the session till March 1 (Monday).