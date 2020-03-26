Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah releases Rs 580m to provide ration to daily wagers

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has released Rs 580 million to provide ration to the daily wagers and other needy people all over Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has released Rs 580 million to provide ration to the daily wagers and other needy people all over Sindh.

The chief minister decided to provide Rs 20 million to every district for distribution of ration amongst the poor people, particularly those who earn their bread and butter on daily basis, said a spokesperson to the Sindh CM.

He has also decided to give financial assistance to the daily wagers and poor people so that they could afford square meals and other minor unavoidable expenditures.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a committee under Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh to prepare a mechanism to distribute ration and provide cash to the daily wagers.

The committee is scheduled to finalize its recommendation by March 27 (tomorrow).

The welfare organizations are already working with Sindh government to provide ration to the people in different areas, the spokesperson said.