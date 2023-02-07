UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Visits Turkish Consulate, Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Earthquake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visits Turkish consulate, grieved over loss of lives in earthquake

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Turkish Consulate in Karachi and expressed his grief over the loss of lives in earthquake with the Turkish Consul General, here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Turkish Consulate in Karachi and expressed his grief over the loss of lives in earthquake with the Turkish Consul General, here on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah accompanied the chief minister.

The chief minister said that the people of Pakistan specially the people of Sindh were with their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.

Murad Ali Shah also inked his impressions in the visitors book.

