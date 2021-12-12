Sindh CM chairs meeting of Bhutto Mazar Committee in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high level meeting of Bhutto Mazar Committee at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana), on Sunday evening in order to review the arrangement regarding the observance of 14th Death Anniversary of Assassinated Chairperson of PPP and former Prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which was to be held on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

President of PPP Sindh Chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukhesh Chawala also attended the meeting.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro highlighted the arrangement being carried out by the party leaders and workers on the occasion.

During the meeting the Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana and Deputy Commissioner Larkana briefed the meeting regarding the arrangement in detail.

Commissioner Larkana Shafique Ahmed Mahesar told the meeting that the Police department has been directed to prepare fool security plan during upcoming 14th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be observed at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto December 27.

"Control rooms will be established at DC Office Larkana, SSP Office Larkana and at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to monitor the all activities and ensuring the law and order situation," he said.

He further told that close circuit cameras, walk through gates and other security relating equipments would be installed at entry and exit points of Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and other roads and routes leading to Mausoleum, amid a tight security besides snap dogs would be used for the security purpose to avoid any untoward situation.

DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh and SSP Larkana also briefed the Chief Minister to maintain the law and order on the occasion all out efforts will be made besides police force will be increased and the Rangers would also increase patrolling on the occasion.

They also briefed the Chief Minister regarding the strict security measures to be taken on December 26 and 27, 2021 at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Bhutto House Naudero.

The Chief Minister directed all the concerned officers of different department that they should redouble their efforts and complete the development works in time especially patch work of various Roads towards Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto ensure the street lights and cleanliness in different towns and cities of Larkana district especially in Garhi Khua Bux Bhutto.

He also said that all the required facilities may be provided for the people who will come at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto from all over the country on December 27.

The Sindh Chief Minister said"The drinking water facilities may also be provided for the people who will come from all over the country." He also directed the concerned officer to ensure the car parking place and the roads toward Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto besides the Sign Boards may also be displaced at different roads in order to indicate the route of Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Besides Murad Ali Shah said that standby generators may also be ensured and all arrangements in this regard may be completed within the time.

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio briefed the Chief Minister regarding the arrangements included Parking areas, lighting armaments, Health facilities, drinking water facilities and transports requirement, accommodation and the requirements in this regard.

The meeting was also informed that from December 25 to December 28 under 144 Cr. P.C the heavy loaded vehicles would be banned to entry in the cities.

It was also informed the meeting that the Ambulance Services will be started on every entry point Roads which will go to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and the Hospitals at Naudero, Ratodero, Banguldero and CMC Hospital Larkana will be opened round the clock.

The meeting was attended by the MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Apa Naseebaan Channa, Aijaz Ahmed Jakhrani, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, members of Bhutto Mazar committee Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Aijaz Leghari, the leaders and workers of PPP Larkana district and its sisters organizations and high official of various Department.