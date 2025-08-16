Sindh CM Telephones GB Governor, KPK Govt, Expresses Sorrow Over Flood Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday telephoned the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa (KPK) government and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the floods.
He said the Sindh government stands with the brothers of Gilgit-Baltistan and KPK in this situation.
The PPP government will provide whatever help they need, he said.
Murad Ali Shah also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Gilgit-Baltistan.
The chief minister directed to send 10 trucks of ration bags and other food items to Khybe- Pakhtunkhwa immediately.
