Sindh earmarks Rs.329.032 bn for ADP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh government has earmarked Rs.329.032 billion for the development expenditure of the province for the FY 2021-22The development grant include Rs.222.5 billion for Provincial ADP and Rs.30 billion for Districts ADP, foreign project assistance of Rs.71.16 billion and Rs.5.4 billion from Federal PSDP Grant for schemes being executed by government of Sindh.