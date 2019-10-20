UrduPoint.com
Sindh Government Failed To Provide Clean Drinking Water To The Citizens: Imran Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:41 PM

Sindh government failed to provide clean drinking water to the citizens: Imran Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Hyderabad Division Vice President Imran Qureshi has deplored that the provincial government has failed to provide clean drinking water to the citizens of Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Qureshi said a lack of fumigation in the midst of the sewage poodles and garbage heaps across the district had exposed the citizens to mosquito caused illnesses like dengue and malaria.

"The government couldn't also implement the dog kill campaign at a time when the anti rabbies vaccines aren't available in most of the hospitals," he said.

Qureshi observed that the drinking water being supplied from the filtration plants of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) was health injurious because it contained impurities.

"The sewage and water supply lines also get mixed in a large number of areas, forcing the citizens to use the contaminated and stench ridden water," he bemoaned.

"The water born illnesses have been rising with the people complaining of stomach, skin and other health issues," he said.

The PTI leader said Qasimabad Municipal Committee, which is headed by Kashif Shoro as its chairman, was neither carrying out fumigation nor killing the stray dogs.

