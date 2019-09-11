UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Pay Tributes To Quaid-e-Azam On His 71st Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah pay tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on his 71st death anniversary

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial cabinet members visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 71st death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial cabinet members visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on his 71st death anniversary.

The Governor and Chief Minister laid floral wreaths at the grave of the Founder of Pakistan and offered Fateha. They also noted down their impressions in the visitors' book.

Later, talking to the media, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the two-nation theory presented by Quaid-e-Azam was proved totally correct as minorities, particularly Muslims, in India were not safe today.

Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of Naya Pakistan was in fact the Quaid's vision of Pakistan, as the people of all schools of thought and religions had equal place in Quaid's Pakistan.

The Governor said that the people of Indian occupied Kashmir were struggling for their freedom following Quaid's two-nation theory.

He emphasised that no improvement was possible in Indo-Pak relations untill the resolution of Kashmir issue.

"Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and we will not sit idle until the freedom of Kashmir", he added.

Imran Ismail vowed that Pakistani nation would not leave their Kashmiri brethren alone.

While Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, talking to the media at the Mazar-e-Quaid, said, in line with Quaid-e-Azam's vision, it was our national responsibility to make Pakistan a peaceful and prosperous country where people enjoyed equal rights.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader and his vision and teachings were a beacon to make the country democratically strong. The Chief Minister stressed we have to carry forward Quaid's vision.

The Chief Minister also lauded the people of Indian occupied Kashmir for continuing their struggle against Indian atrocities.

"You are our brother and sister and we as a nation would continue supporting your cause and raising voice for you," he added.

