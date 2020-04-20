UrduPoint.com
Sindh Governor Presents Rs 200,000 Cheque To Companion Of Qawwal Amjad Sabri Shaheed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:14 PM

Sindh Governor presents Rs 200,000 cheque to companion of Qawwal Amjad Sabri Shaheed

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday presented Rs 200,000 cheque to Saleem Sabri, companion of famous Qawwal Amjad Sabri Shaheed, at the Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday presented Rs 200,000 cheque to Saleem Sabri, companion of famous Qawwal Amjad Sabri Shaheed, at the Governor House here.

Salim Sabri received the cheque along with his family at the Governor's House, said a statement. It may be recalled that the Governor had taken notice of Saleem Sabri's protest outside the Karachi Press Club and invited him to the Governor House.

