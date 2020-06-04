Sindh govt decides to test all passengers coming from abroad

UrduPoint.com
Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:54 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has decided to test all the overseas passengers landing at Jinnah Terminal Karachi and keep them in quarantine as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

In this connection, CM Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab has twitted that 246 passengers landed at Jinnah Terminal from Saudi Arabi and 123 of them were diagnosed as positive when tested, according to a news release here on Thursday.

All these tests were conducted by Sindh government and now have started tracing the passengers to put them in Isolation.

It may be recalled that the Federal government has lifted ban on national and international flights.

The Sindh government, keeping in view the COVID-19 emergency and gravity of the situation, has decided to test each and every passenger, landing in Karachi.

These passengers would be kept in quarantine.

The passengers coming from others countries would have to undergo the COVID-19 test which is not only in their interest but in the interest of their family members and social circle.

'We are already facing spike in the cases and the death ratio has increased from one percent to 1.7 percent, therefore there would be no compromise on the tests,' said Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah.

Nasir Shah quoting the chief minister said that clear instruction for testingof each and every passenger have been issued to the health department.

