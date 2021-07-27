UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Declares Covid Jab, Mask Mandatory For Entry Into Sabzi Mandi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:13 PM

Sindh govt declares Covid jab, mask mandatory for entry into Sabzi Mandi

Sindh government on Tuesday declared Covid-19 vaccine certificate and wearing face mask mandatory for entry into Sabzi Mandi (wholesale vegetable markets) throughout the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh government on Tuesday declared Covid-19 vaccine certificate and wearing face mask mandatory for entry into Sabzi Mandi (wholesale vegetable markets) throughout the province.

Sindh Agriculture Minister, Ismael Rahu, has urged all the traders, commission agents and their employees to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus at the earliest and keep the vaccination certificate along with them, said a press release issued here.

Rahu said that shops of agricultural products, pesticides, fertilizers and seed would be sealed if owners or employees did not have vaccination certificates.

The minister further said that vegetable vendors, shopkeepers and common citizens could enter in the Sabzi Mandi only after showing vaccination certificate and wearing masks.

He directed chairmen of all market committees of the province and officers of agriculture department to get COVID-19 SOPs implemented in letter and spirit and submit a daily report to the minister in the regard.

He stressed on citizens to not pay heed to baseless rumors about the Covid jabs and get vaccinated to prevent themselves from the contagion.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ireland to vaccinate teens as Delta concerns linge ..

58 seconds ago

Firefighters battle forest blaze near Athens subur ..

59 seconds ago

AJK EC announces schedule of re-polling in 04 PS i ..

1 minute ago

US Capitol Police Describe 'Horrific' Violence in ..

1 minute ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Balochistan

7 minutes ago

NAVTTC allocates additional trades to GTVC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.