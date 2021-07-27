Sindh govt declares Covid jab, mask mandatory for entry into Sabzi Mandi

Sindh government on Tuesday declared Covid-19 vaccine certificate and wearing face mask mandatory for entry into Sabzi Mandi (wholesale vegetable markets) throughout the province

Sindh Agriculture Minister, Ismael Rahu, has urged all the traders, commission agents and their employees to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus at the earliest and keep the vaccination certificate along with them, said a press release issued here.

Rahu said that shops of agricultural products, pesticides, fertilizers and seed would be sealed if owners or employees did not have vaccination certificates.

The minister further said that vegetable vendors, shopkeepers and common citizens could enter in the Sabzi Mandi only after showing vaccination certificate and wearing masks.

He directed chairmen of all market committees of the province and officers of agriculture department to get COVID-19 SOPs implemented in letter and spirit and submit a daily report to the minister in the regard.

He stressed on citizens to not pay heed to baseless rumors about the Covid jabs and get vaccinated to prevent themselves from the contagion.