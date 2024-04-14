Sindh govt declares high alert in view of heavy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Government of Sindh has issued a high alert for all municipalities, administrative bodies, and hospitals across the province.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah has instructed all relevant authorities to remain high alert during the expected rainfall.

Addressing all commissioners and deputy commissioners, Mr Shah emphasized ensuring the effective drainage of rainwater from major thoroughfares and low-lying areas.

He directed the Water board, Karachi Electric, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and Cantonments to stay prepared to handle any emergency situations. The Chief Secretary urged the installation of de-watering pumps on key city roads and emphasized the completion of all necessary arrangements in districts to tackle any emergent situation.