Sindh Govt Declares High Alert In View Of Heavy Rains
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Government of Sindh has issued a high alert for all municipalities, administrative bodies, and hospitals across the province.
The Chief Secretary of Sindh, Syed Asif Haider Shah has instructed all relevant authorities to remain high alert during the expected rainfall.
Addressing all commissioners and deputy commissioners, Mr Shah emphasized ensuring the effective drainage of rainwater from major thoroughfares and low-lying areas.
He directed the Water board, Karachi Electric, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and Cantonments to stay prepared to handle any emergency situations. The Chief Secretary urged the installation of de-watering pumps on key city roads and emphasized the completion of all necessary arrangements in districts to tackle any emergent situation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agricultural emergency unit established to help farmers in view of rains3 minutes ago
-
PhD admission test held at ICCBS3 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city3 minutes ago
-
12 criminals arrested in Sargodha3 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces exam schedule3 minutes ago
-
ASI dismissed over graft charges3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police commences house workers, tenants registration drive3 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s local leaders join PML-N3 minutes ago
-
Over 230 candidates vie for 23 vacant seats of NA, PAs: ECP3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights 'Climate Crisis' amidst rain-related losses across Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
ECP empowers ROs, POs with first-class magistrate authority for by-elections4 minutes ago
-
A young man dies by touching current carrying string13 minutes ago