Sindh govt-Election commission nexus stole election: Haleem Adil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the PPP government-Election commission nexus stole the bye-poll in NA 249 with fraudulent practices and vote rigging

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the PPP government-Election commission nexus stole the bye-poll in NA 249 with fraudulent practices and vote rigging.

Talking to media at GCT College here Saturday, flanked by PTI candidate Amjad Afridi, MPA Saeed Afridi and others he said same thing happened in PS-88 and NA 249. He said this fraud was done by the Election Commission. He said our candidate and party have already boycotted this election. He said DRO Nadeem Haider stole election along with RO Sajjad Khattak.

He said Sindh government do this everywhere. He said 17000 votes were shifted outside the constituency, while 10000 unknown votes were included here as new voters. He said the PPP has been doing this for 13 years.

Haleem Adil said Sindh government spent budget of Rs1.

5billion in this constituency during one and half months. He said a party that was at the seventh place was fraudulently made winner. He said they bribed and bought Nadeem Haider and RO Sajjad Khattak. He said the PPP was not in the winning run, and all manipulation was held after 10 pm.

However, when Haleem Adil Sheikh reached the GCT College, security was suddenly beefed up and he was stopped from entering the premises. Haleem Adil asked from the police officers if he was a terrorist so they had increased security.

PTI candidate Amjad Afridi said a representative of PPP and two other candidates are sitting inside while all other parties have boycotted.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the people who are recounting the votes belonged to the PPP. He hoped that re-polling will be ordered for this constituency.

He said previous day Shehbaz Sharif was trying to flee from Pakistan.