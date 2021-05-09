Sindh govt inaugurates Mass COVID Vaccination Center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated Mass Vaccination Center at Expo Centre Karachi on Sunday.

This was revealed by the statement issued here. Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, NCOC officials and others were also present at the inauguration of the Mass Vaccination Center.

Pakistan's largest Corona Vaccination Center has been established in Sindh province, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho said.

The vaccination center will be able to vaccinate 25,000 to 30,000 people a day, Sindh Health Minister said, articulating that more cases of corona have been reported in East District in Karachi, people should take advantage of this vaccination center.

The NCOC has decided to provide 70 million vaccine dozes to the entire country by the end of this year, she said, telling that the Mass Vaccination Center will be open 24 hours a day and the staff will work in three shifts and 360 healthcare workers will provide their services in each shift.