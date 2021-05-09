UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Inaugurates Mass COVID Vaccination Center

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Sindh govt inaugurates Mass COVID Vaccination Center

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho inaugurated Mass Vaccination Center at Expo Centre Karachi on Sunday.

This was revealed by the statement issued here. Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Siraj Soomro, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, NCOC officials and others were also present at the inauguration of the Mass Vaccination Center.

Pakistan's largest Corona Vaccination Center has been established in Sindh province, Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho said.

The vaccination center will be able to vaccinate 25,000 to 30,000 people a day, Sindh Health Minister said, articulating that more cases of corona have been reported in East District in Karachi, people should take advantage of this vaccination center.

The NCOC has decided to provide 70 million vaccine dozes to the entire country by the end of this year, she said, telling that the Mass Vaccination Center will be open 24 hours a day and the staff will work in three shifts and 360 healthcare workers will provide their services in each shift.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Jatoi Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai creates blueprint for ..

2 minutes ago

HRCP condemns carnage in Kabul

3 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Bombings at Girls School in ..

3 minutes ago

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

9 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

9 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.