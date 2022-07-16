UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Increases Financial Help For Deceased Miners

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Sindh Government on Saturday decided to increase the financial assistance to legal heirs of each deceased miner from Rs1 million to Rs1.5 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Government on Saturday decided to increase the financial assistance to legal heirs of each deceased miner from Rs1 million to Rs1.5 million.

The decision to this effect was made at a meeting chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and attended among others by the representatives of mine owners and miners'associations, said in a official statement.

He also allowed mining in Lakhra coalmines in district Jamshoro on the demand of the mine owners, while the ban on mining in Jhampir would continue due to the monsoon season.

Imtiaz Shaikh warned that in case of an accident, entire ownership of the mine would be held responsible.

He said that the accident in Jhampir was very unfortunate in which nine precious lives of laborers were lost.

The energy minister said that the FIR of the Jhampir accident has been registered on the complaint of the Chief Inspector of Mines, adding that the manager and the contractor named in the FIR had been arrested.

He said that the police were conducting raids to arrest the owner of the mine and soon he would also be arrested.

Imtiaz Shaikh said the owner and contractor of the ill-fated mine continued mining during heavy rains that led to unfortunate tragedy.

He said that a permanent law will be made to prevent such incidents in the future and the government would take all measures to protect the lives of workers.

He said that for the safety of the miners, safety audit was being done for all the mines in Thatta and Jamshoro under the existing laws.

"If there is a deficiency in any mine, the permit of the mine owner would be canceled and action would also be taken under the mining laws," he warned.

He said that two rescue centers would be established in Lakhra for the convenience of miners, ambulance, doctor and paramedical staff would be appointed in the rescue center.

