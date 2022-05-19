Advisor to chief minister of Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that action has been initiated against the terrorists involved in the recent terrorist incidents in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Advisor to chief minister of Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that action has been initiated against the terrorists involved in the recent terrorist incidents in Karachi.

He said that according to the report of Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh spokesperson, two terrorists of the banned outfit reportedly involved in the bomb blast in Saddar area were killed in the operation and two terrorists were arrested and explosives and weapons were recovered, said a statement.

He said that the operation under Sindh CTD was a testament to the fact that the Sindh government was committed to fight terrorism and was taking all possible steps to fully and promptly investigate terrorism taking place anywhere in the province and bring the terrorists involved to justice.

He said that everyone, including the police and intelligence agencies, must work together to rid the city of this menace.

Barrister Murtaza said that citizens also have a responsibility to help and co-operate with law enforcement agencies in this regard.

He said that after the recent terrorist attacks in the city, special teams were formed on the orders of Additional IG CTD that formulated a strategy and a comprehensive plan against terrorism "The law enforcers are using the latest technology and intelligence tools and in a result, the network of the banned Sindh separatist organization Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) was broken.

" While searching for the terrorists involved in the bomb blast in Saddar area of Karachi, three persons were traced who were transporting explosives and other equipment to a safe place on the instructions of the commander of the terrorist group within 500 Quarter Road, Mochko police station.

They were intercepted by the law enforcers on which the accused on motorcycles opened fire on the police party. As a result of retaliatory firing, two terrorists were killed and one escaped.

The dead terrorists were residents of Tharparkar district of Sindh and had received bomb-making training from Iran. They were also involved in destroying railway tracks in different districts of Sindh.

Barrister Murtaza said that as a result of the operation carried out in the light of modern technology and intelligence, two more terrorists of this network were arrested alongwith ammunition and weapons while further investigation was underway.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab expressed the hope that the measures taken at the government level to curb the current wave of terrorism in the city would be successful and as a result the lives and property of the citizens would be protected.