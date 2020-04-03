Sindh Govt to challenge Sindh High Court verdict in Daniel Pearl case in Supreme Court

The Sindh Government has decided to file an appeal against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment in the Supreme Court next week in the Daniel Pearl murder case in order to ensure that the ends of justice are met

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government has decided to file an appeal against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment in the Supreme Court next week in the Daniel Pearl murder case in order to ensure that the ends of justice are met.

"The Federal Government has asked the Government of Sindh to dedicate its best resources in the pursuance of appeal before the Supreme. The Sindh government has been advised to consult Attorney General for Pakistan in the matter as well," a press release issued by the Ministry of Interior here on Friday said.

It said the Government of Pakistan was well aware of the facts of the SHC judgment of April 2, 2020.

"The Federal Government is concerned about the decision, however, as per constitutional scheme of things prosecution in criminal matters is a provincial subject, therefore, similar concern has been shared with the Government of Sindh."The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to follow due process under the laws of the country to bring the terrorists to task.

The press release said all the accused in the said case had been arrested and detained under Section 3(1) of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 for a period of three months pending filing of the appeal in the apex court.