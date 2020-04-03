UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt To Challenge Sindh High Court Verdict In Daniel Pearl Case In Supreme Court

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Sindh Govt to challenge Sindh High Court verdict in Daniel Pearl case in Supreme Court

The Sindh Government has decided to file an appeal against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment in the Supreme Court next week in the Daniel Pearl murder case in order to ensure that the ends of justice are met

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Government has decided to file an appeal against the Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment in the Supreme Court next week in the Daniel Pearl murder case in order to ensure that the ends of justice are met.

"The Federal Government has asked the Government of Sindh to dedicate its best resources in the pursuance of appeal before the Supreme. The Sindh government has been advised to consult Attorney General for Pakistan in the matter as well," a press release issued by the Ministry of Interior here on Friday said.

It said the Government of Pakistan was well aware of the facts of the SHC judgment of April 2, 2020.

"The Federal Government is concerned about the decision, however, as per constitutional scheme of things prosecution in criminal matters is a provincial subject, therefore, similar concern has been shared with the Government of Sindh."The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to follow due process under the laws of the country to bring the terrorists to task.

The press release said all the accused in the said case had been arrested and detained under Section 3(1) of the West Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 for a period of three months pending filing of the appeal in the apex court.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Supreme Court Sindh High Court April Criminals 2020 All Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations ..

51 minutes ago

KP Governor distributes ration among poor people o ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus may spread through normal breathing: U ..

4 minutes ago

JUI(F) distribute food packages among families aff ..

4 minutes ago

EU Calls for Stepping Up Fight Against COVID-19 In ..

4 minutes ago

Thailand Eyeing Round-the-Clock Curfew in Coming D ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.