Sindh High Court issues contempt notice to LUMHS VC, Registrar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court here Monday issued contempt notices to Vice Chancellor and Registrar of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro , in a matter related to an individual statement's exams and fee.

According to details, the petitioner Imam Bux Rind pleaded that on the SHC's order LUMHS allowed his daughter and the varsity's student Sehar Rind to appear in the final year exams without paying the self finance fee.

He said though she was allowed to take exam, the varsity was not issuing degree to his daughter.

He recalled that in his earlier prayer in 2017 he had pleaded that after having paid the fee for 8 semesters on the self-finance basis, he no longer afforded the fee for the last semester.

He told that on his plea the court had in 2017 directed the varsity to take exams from his daughter.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench while issuing the notice fixed the hearing for October 10.